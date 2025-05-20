Rohit, Virat must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket: Yograj Singh

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has urged star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to withdraw their retirement from Test cricket to safeguard the future of Indian red-ball cricket. The two stalwarts had recently announced their retirement from the format, which has left a significant void ahead of India’s crucial five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

“This Is Not About Themselves, It’s About the Nation”: Yograj

The 67-year-old, who has mentored several current players including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, expressed disappointment over the timing of Rohit and Kohli’s retirement.

“Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must return from retirement to save Indian Test cricket. This is not the time to think about themselves – it’s about the nation, the fans, and the deep emotions people have for the game,” said Yograj Singh in an interview with IANS.

He further insisted that Kohli still has at least ten more years of international cricket in him and believes Rohit could return to top fitness with the right guidance.

BCCI Must Support Players, Not Pressure Them

Yograj criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not doing enough to protect players during difficult phases in their careers. He referenced the past handling of iconic players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag.

“The BCCI must act like a parent – protect and support their players, not let ego or politics dictate decisions,” he said.

He revealed that he had even scolded his son, Yuvraj, for retiring early, suggesting that many players are forced out by external pressure rather than their own limitations.

Yograj’s Message to Kohli via Yuvraj

In an emotional appeal, Yograj shared that he had asked Yuvraj to speak to Virat Kohli:

“I told Yuvi to call Virat and tell him, ‘Don’t make the same mistake I did.’ I’m certain they’ll look back and regret it a few years down the line. Because one day, the frustration will surface — but what will be the point then?”

Test Legacies of Rohit and Kohli

Virat Kohli : Matches : 123 Runs : 9,230 Average : 46.85 Centuries : 30 Half-centuries : 31

: Rohit Sharma : Matches : 67 Runs : 4,301 Average : 40.57 Centuries : 12 Half-centuries : 18

:

Their absence from the Test setup is seen as a significant blow, especially with the upcoming overseas tours where experience is crucial.