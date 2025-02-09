Rohit’s Sparkling Ton Guides India to Four-Wicket Win Over England, Seals Series 2-0

Cuttack: India secured a commanding four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to a brilliant century from captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit’s Explosive 119 Powers India to Victory

Rohit Sharma, with a stunning knock of 119 runs off 90 balls, led India to a successful chase of 305 runs. His innings, which included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes, was pivotal as India reached 308/6 in just 44.3 overs. This victory marked India’s seventh consecutive bilateral ODI series win against England.

Record-Breaking Century for Rohit

With his 32nd ODI hundred, Rohit Sharma surpassed Rahul Dravid’s tally of 48 international centuries, moving to 49. The opening batsman’s powerful performance also featured a strong 136-run partnership with Shubman Gill, who scored 60 runs off 52 balls.

England’s Solid Start, but India’s Spin Attack Prevails

Earlier, England posted a competitive total of 304 all out in 49.5 overs, with Joe Root contributing 69 runs off 72 balls and Ben Duckett adding 65 runs off 56 balls. Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler for India, claiming 3 wickets for 35 runs and helping restrict the English side.

Final Scores:

England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35)

304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35) India: 308/6 in 44.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 119, Shubman Gill 60, Shreyas Iyer 44; Jamie Overton 2/27)

India won by 4 wickets, securing the series victory.