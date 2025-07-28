Entertainment

Rohman Shawl wishes seven years of togetherness to ‘not lover, nor stranger’ Sushmita Sen

Actress Sushmita Sen is known to live life on her own terms, and her relationships are also far from conventional.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi28 July 2025 - 18:25
Rohman Shawl wishes seven years of togetherness to 'not lover, nor stranger' Sushmita Sen
Rohman Shawl wishes seven years of togetherness to 'not lover, nor stranger' Sushmita Sen

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen is known to live life on her own terms, and her relationships are also far from conventional. The diva was in a relationship with model-actor Rohman Shawl for a few years before the two called it quits in December 2021.

Commemorating several years of companionship, Shawl penned a heartfelt post, paying tribute to their unconventional yet beautiful relationship.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Shawl dropped a monochromatic picture of himself with Sushmita. The photo showed the two hugging each other with Sushmita’s back facing the camera. They were seen posing in matching jackets with a dragon printed on them.

Also Read: Residence certificate issued to dog in Patna, FIRs ordered against erring officials

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Shawl mentioned on his emotional note, “7 years today…Some stories outgrow their titles, but never their meaning !! I taught you chess, you now beat me without mercy…You taught me to swim, dragged a water phobic soul into the deep end(emotionally and literally) And how can i not thank you for giving me the best haircuts.”

Calling Sushmita and him “Neither lovers, not strangers”, he added, “We swapped roles, fears, and strengths, and somewhere between checkmates and deep ends, we found a bond that outlived labels. Not lovers, not strangers, something softer, rarer !!! You were once my safe place &amp; somehow, still are!!!! Grateful for the love we had &amp; the quiet friendship that stayed @sushmitasen47.”

If the reports are to be believed, Sushmita first got in touch with Shawl after he sent her a direct message in her inbox. The lovebirds are believed to have been in a relationship from 2018 to 2021.

Confirming her breakup with Shawl in 2021, the ‘Biwi No 1’ actress penned on her Instagram handle, “We began as friends, we remain friends. The relationship was long over…the love remains!”

Despite having been broken up, Shawl is often seen accompanying Sushmita at various events.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi28 July 2025 - 18:25
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button