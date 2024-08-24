Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Earns Golden Play Button in Hours and Diamond Play Button in

Hyderabad: the legendary Portuguese footballer, has expanded his social media presence by launching his own YouTube channel, setting several records within hours of its debut.

Already a major figure on Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook, Ronaldo’s entry into the YouTube space has taken his fans by surprise.

Announcing the launch on his social media platforms, Ronaldo posted: “The wait is over 👀🎬 My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey.” The channel promises to offer fans a closer look at his family life, wellness routines, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business ventures.

Ronaldo expressed his excitement about this new venture, stating, “I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media, and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so.

They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects.” The channel features videos discussing his personal life, how he overcomes adversity, handles the pressure of his career, and shares moments with his wife, Georgina.

Record-Breaking Launch

The response from fans was overwhelming, with the channel surpassing 1 million subscribers in just hours, setting a new world record for the fastest time to reach this milestone. Within 24 hours, the subscriber counts surged past 10 million, breaking another record and earning Ronaldo the Golden YouTube Play Button. He celebrated this achievement with his family, posting a heartfelt video titled, “A present for my family ❤️ Thank you to all the SIUUUbscribers!”

As of now, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel has 38 million subscribers and over 177 million views across 19 videos uploaded. The football star continues to dominate social media with 112.5 million followers on X, 170 million on Facebook, and 636 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed person on the platform.

Ronaldo’s venture into YouTube adds another dimension to his global influence, allowing fans a more personal glimpse into his life beyond the football field.