Root and Duckett Lead England to 304, Jadeja Gets 3 in Second ODI

Cuttack: Veteran batter Joe Root and opener Ben Duckett played crucial knocks to guide England to a competitive total of 304 all out in the second ODI against India at Cuttack on Sunday. The match is pivotal as India leads the three-match series 1-0 following their victory in Nagpur.

Root (69 off 72 balls, 6 fours) and Duckett (65 off 56 balls, 10 fours) formed the backbone of England’s innings, both producing solid half-centuries. Their contributions ensured England reached a strong total, despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Root found good support from Duckett, and together they shared a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Late Surge by Buttler and Livingstone

England’s captain Jos Buttler played a quick cameo, scoring 34 runs off 35 balls, including two fours. In the latter part of the innings, Liam Livingstone provided some late fireworks, smashing a quickfire 41 runs off just 32 balls to push the team to a competitive score.

Also Read: Pak vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra’s Forehead Injury Sparks Outrage Over Gaddafi Stadium’s Poor Lighting: Video

Jadeja Shines with the Ball

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 35 runs. His performance helped curtail England’s progress in the latter stages of the innings, ensuring that the visitors were bowled out just shy of their target.

Brief Scores:

England: 304 all out in 49.5 overs (Ben Duckett 65, Joe Root 69, Liam Livingstone 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/35).

As India look to chase down the target and extend their lead in the series, England will be hopeful that their total will prove to be enough to keep the series alive.