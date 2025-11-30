Root questions need for pink-ball Test in Ashes: A series like this, does it need it?

New Delhi: England batter Joe Root questions the necessity of a pink-ball Test in the Ashes as England prepares for their day-night clash against Australia in Brisbane.

Day-night Tests were sanctioned by the International Cricket Council in 2015, with the aim of encouraging more people to watch Test cricket. Australia and New Zealand contested the first-ever day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval in South Australia from November 27–29 in 2025, which the Aussies won by three wickets within three days.

Australia has an outstanding record in the day-night Test, hosting 13 of the 24 played worldwide and winning 12 of those, while England have won two of their seven, including three defeats in Australia. Moreover, England’s only home pink-ball Test ended in a heavy defeat against the West Indies in August 2017.

Asked whether he believed the Ashes needed a day-night Test, former England captain Root told BBC Sport, “I personally don’t think so. It does add to things. It’s successful and popular here, and Australia have got a good record here as well. You can see why we’re playing one of those games.

“Ultimately, you know from two years out it is going to be there. It’s part and parcel of making sure you’re ready for it. A series like this, does it need it? I don’t think so, but it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be here either.”

Root, who has played in all seven of England’s pink-ball Tests, identified the change of conditions once the floodlights come on. “At different phases of the day it can feel quite placid; you can feel out of the game with the ball and things can turn around. Similarly with the bat, recognising those moments and utilising them as best you can.”

Root made a duck and an eight at Perth Stadium as England were defeated in two days to go one-nil down in the series. His record in Australia is the only real flaw in an otherwise brilliant Test career. Root has 13,551 runs in the format, making him the second-highest scorer in Test history, behind only Sachin Tendulkar’s 15,921.