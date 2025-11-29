Row over ‘Vande Mataram’ ‘Jai Hind’ erupts after Rajya Sabha reminder on Parliamentary decorum

New Delhi: A political confrontation erupted after the Rajya Sabha Secretariat reiterated that MPs must refrain from using expressions such as ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’ inside Parliament to maintain decorum, prompting sharp reactions from the Opposition, which accused the BJP-led NDA of being uncomfortable with symbols of India’s Independence and unity.

The controversy stems from a memorandum issued on November 24 ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session, reminding members to adhere to established norms.

The Parliament bulletin stated, “The decorum and the seriousness of the proceedings of the House require that there should be no ‘Thanks’, ‘Thank You’, ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Vande Mataram’ or any other slogans raised in the House.”

Reacting strongly, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “This is the same BJP government that was against India’s freedom. Earlier, their parent organisation, the Hindu Mahasabha, consisted of people who always supported British rule… So it’s not surprising that they have a problem with ‘Jai Hind’, because they have a problem with our country’s Independence and unity. The public is also well-aware of this.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant asserted that citizens have every right to say ‘Vande Mataram’.

“We will repeatedly say ‘Vande Mataram’, wherever we say it, we will say ‘thank you’. What is it? If you have to live in this country, you will have to say ‘Vande Mataram’,” Sawant told IANS.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav remarked that the issue is fundamentally about personal freedom.

“Whether someone says ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’, or anything else; everyone has their own freedom — it is their personal call. But if something is part of government functioning and is permitted under the Constitution, then there is no problem,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh also questioned the objections, stating that expressions tied to national pride should never be an issue.

“Anyone expressing national sentiment, love for the country, or respect for the nation, whether through patriotic songs or the national anthem, should face no objection. This is not a political issue. Showing respect for the nation is tied to our national pride and dignity,” the BJP Minister told IANS.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, speaking to IANS, also said, “‘Vande Mataram’ must be said, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ must be said. There may be rules about where and when to say it, but we are not aware of any ban on saying ‘Vande Mataram’ anywhere in this country.”