Hyderabad: Rowdy Sheeter Attacks Man at Nampally Hospital

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Nampally Area Hospital on Friday night after a rowdy sheeter allegedly attacked a man in full public view. The accused, identified as Mahmood alias Dabla, who is listed as a rowdy sheeter at the Falaknuma police station, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Victim Previously Worked for the Accused

According to the Habeebnagar police, Mahmood spotted the victim, Sohail, near the hospital gate and launched an assault using his hands and a large stick. Preliminary investigations suggest the attack stemmed from a previous work-related dispute between the two men. Sohail was reportedly a former employee at Mahmood’s shop.

Police Swiftly Respond and Register Case

Alerted by bystanders, the police arrived at the hospital and detained Mahmood at the scene. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Concerns Over Security in Public Spaces

The incident has raised concerns among citizens over safety in public institutions like hospitals. Locals have demanded increased police presence in sensitive areas, especially during night hours, to prevent such acts of violence.