Hyderabad: Chaos Erupts in Nehru Nagar as Rowdy-Sheeter Creates Panic

Hyderabad witnessed a night of tension in the Old City when a notorious rowdy-sheeter, identified as Naseer, went on a violent spree in Nehru Nagar under the IS Sadan Police Station limits.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 16:29
Hyderabad witnessed a night of tension in the Old City when a notorious rowdy-sheeter, identified as Naseer, went on a violent spree in Nehru Nagar under the IS Sadan Police Station limits.

According to locals, Naseer, reportedly intoxicated after consuming ganja, stormed the area near a hospital late on Tuesday. Wielding a sharp weapon used for splitting coconuts, he attempted to attack pedestrians and damaged multiple vehicles parked on the roadside. The sudden outburst left residents terrified, forcing many to rush indoors for safety.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to avoid the attacker while vehicles bore the brunt of his aggression. The police were alerted soon after the incident. Based on the complaints lodged by victims, a case has been registered against Naseer.

Authorities confirmed that a search operation is underway to trace and arrest the accused. Meanwhile, residents of Nehru Nagar have urged the police to increase patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents from recurring.

