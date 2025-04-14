Hyderabad: Rowdy Sheeter Murdered in Rein Bazar Just Days Before His Wedding

Hyderabad: In a chilling turn of events, Mohd Masiuddin, a rowdy sheeter from the Falaknuma police station, was brutally murdered in the early hours of Sunday in Rein Bazaar, just days before his wedding, which was scheduled for April 19. Police suspect that the murder may have been driven by previous enmity.

Brutal Attack with Knives and Iron Rods

According to police reports, Masiuddin was allegedly lured out of his residence by unidentified assailants. The attack took place in a secluded area, where the attackers used knives and iron rods to strike him repeatedly on his head and other parts of his body. The assault left him with fatal injuries, and he succumbed to the injuries on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Investigations Underway: Premeditated Murder Suspected

Preliminary investigations have led the police to believe that the murder was premeditated. Personal enmity is suspected to be the primary motive for this brutal crime, especially considering that Masiuddin was set to marry in just a few days.

The Rein Bazaar police are examining surveillance footage from nearby cameras in an attempt to identify the perpetrators. The CLUES team and the Dog Squad were dispatched to the crime scene to gather evidence and analyze any possible leads. Samples were collected from the site for further investigation.

Body Shifted to Osmania Hospital for Autopsy

The body of Mohd Masiuddin has been moved to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, which will help determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, two separate police teams have been formed to track down the suspects and bring them to justice.

Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that might assist in solving the case. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to apprehend those responsible for this tragic murder.