Is Hyderabad Losing Its Safe City Tag? Surge in Rowdy Sheeter Murders Sparks Alarm

Hyderabad: Once ranked among the safest cities in India, Hyderabad is witnessing a worrisome surge in murders, particularly targeting individuals with criminal backgrounds or rowdy sheets. Over the past year, multiple high-profile killings have raised concerns about the city’s law and order situation, especially with regard to organised crime and gang rivalries.

Gang Rivalries, Retaliations Behind Most Killings

According to police sources, the recent spate of murders is largely the result of intensifying gang rivalries, financial disputes, and personal vendettas. Many of the victims were history-sheeters or known rowdies, often killed in retaliation or due to power struggles within criminal circles.

“These crimes are not random but rooted in disputes over territory, financial dealings, and passion killings,” said a police official. Despite arrests in several cases, authorities are under pressure to adopt more proactive strategies to prevent such crimes from recurring.

Public Killings Trigger Panic Among Locals

Many of these murders have occurred in full public view, causing fear among local residents. The brutal nature of some killings — involving stabbings, shootings, and torture — has intensified anxiety in neighborhoods like Rein Bazaar, Balapur, Mallepally, and Jalpally.

Recent incidents include:

April 14: Rowdy sheeter Mohd. Masiuddin was stabbed to death in Rein Bazaar.

June 2024: Aleem, a history-sheeter from Habeebnagar, was murdered outside a liquor shop in Mallepally.

January 2024: Mohd Mubarak Sigar was mutilated and tortured in Jalpally over a financial row involving a horse and bike deal.

August 2024: Khaja Riazuddin was shot and stabbed in Balapur after being chased by assailants.

Police Measures: Counseling, Geo-Tagging, and PD Act

Hyderabad Police say they are taking steps to control such elements. Officials regularly counsel rowdy sheeters, issue warnings, and in some cases, detain them under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The city police have also geo-tagged the residences of history-sheeters to maintain surveillance through IT-enabled tools.

“We counsel them and issue warnings. If they continue illegal activities, we initiate action. Some are bound-over as per legal provisions,” said an official.

However, officers admit that the activities of rowdy sheeters are only strictly monitored during festivals or election periods. While the PD Act has worked effectively on serious criminals, habitual offenders like chain snatchers and burglars often return to crime after release.

Public Demands Stronger Policing

The recurring murders have sparked demands for stronger policing and community safety measures. Many citizens are calling for more visible patrolling, faster legal processes, and tighter control on known offenders.

As Hyderabad grapples with this rising tide of violence, all eyes are on the police to ensure that the city regains its reputation as one of the safest urban centers in the country.