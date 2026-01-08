Rowdyism Rising Near Dargah Yousufain: Food Court Vandalised, Owner Attacked by Miscreant

Dargah Yousufain rowdyism issue in Hyderabad has once again come to the fore after a disturbing incident at a local food outlet, raising serious concerns over public safety, shopkeepers’ security, and unchecked nuisance near the religious site.

Rising Gunda Gardi Near Dargah Yousufain

Residents and shopkeepers near Dargah Yousufain say rowdyism, drug abuse, and harassment by local youths have been increasing day by day. Locals allege that youths under the influence of ganja and alcohol regularly create trouble, demand free food, cigarettes, and gutkha from shops, and resort to violence when refused.

Marhaba Kabab & Chakna Food Court Attacked

A fresh incident was reported at Marhaba Kabab & Chakna Food Court, located near Dargah Yousufain.

What happened:

A youth demanded free chakna at the food court

at the food court After being refused, he forcefully entered the shop

He threw hot chakna vessels , causing chaos inside

, causing chaos inside Three women customers present at the shop fled in fear

Due to the hot chakna being thrown around, the shop owner suffered burn injuries.

Shop Owner’s Family Alleges Repeated Harassment

The mother of the food court owner gave a strong statement, saying their family has been running the shop for 70–80 years, and now the next generation is managing it with great difficulty.

She alleged:

Youths regularly demand free food

If refused, they abuse and assault shop staff

Hot chakna was deliberately thrown to harm her son

The entire shop was left messy and unsafe

The family said they earn through hard work and cannot afford to give free food daily under pressure.

Fear Among Locals, Police Action Sought

Shopkeepers and residents say they are living in constant fear, especially during night hours. They claim that complaints are often ignored, and the miscreants roam freely without fear of law.

Locals have urged the police to:

Increase regular patrolling near Dargah Yousufain

Take strict action against drug users and rowdy elements

Ensure safety for women, shop owners, and devotees

Call for Immediate Police Intervention

The Dargah Yousufain gunda gardi issue highlights the urgent need for strong policing and control measures in the area. Residents have appealed to authorities to act before the situation worsens and more innocent people are harmed.

Until firm action is taken, shopkeepers fear that violence and intimidation near Dargah Yousufain will continue unchecked.

