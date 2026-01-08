Rowdyism Rising Near Dargah Yousufain: Food Court Vandalised, Owner Attacked by Miscreant
Rowdyism near Dargah Yousufain is rising as a food court was vandalised by local youths demanding free food. Shop owner injured, locals seek police action.
Dargah Yousufain rowdyism issue in Hyderabad has once again come to the fore after a disturbing incident at a local food outlet, raising serious concerns over public safety, shopkeepers’ security, and unchecked nuisance near the religious site.
Rising Gunda Gardi Near Dargah Yousufain
Residents and shopkeepers near Dargah Yousufain say rowdyism, drug abuse, and harassment by local youths have been increasing day by day. Locals allege that youths under the influence of ganja and alcohol regularly create trouble, demand free food, cigarettes, and gutkha from shops, and resort to violence when refused.
Marhaba Kabab & Chakna Food Court Attacked
A fresh incident was reported at Marhaba Kabab & Chakna Food Court, located near Dargah Yousufain.
What happened:
- A youth demanded free chakna at the food court
- After being refused, he forcefully entered the shop
- He threw hot chakna vessels, causing chaos inside
- Three women customers present at the shop fled in fear
Due to the hot chakna being thrown around, the shop owner suffered burn injuries.
Shop Owner’s Family Alleges Repeated Harassment
The mother of the food court owner gave a strong statement, saying their family has been running the shop for 70–80 years, and now the next generation is managing it with great difficulty.
She alleged:
- Youths regularly demand free food
- If refused, they abuse and assault shop staff
- Hot chakna was deliberately thrown to harm her son
- The entire shop was left messy and unsafe
The family said they earn through hard work and cannot afford to give free food daily under pressure.
Fear Among Locals, Police Action Sought
Shopkeepers and residents say they are living in constant fear, especially during night hours. They claim that complaints are often ignored, and the miscreants roam freely without fear of law.
Locals have urged the police to:
- Increase regular patrolling near Dargah Yousufain
- Take strict action against drug users and rowdy elements
- Ensure safety for women, shop owners, and devotees
Call for Immediate Police Intervention
The Dargah Yousufain gunda gardi issue highlights the urgent need for strong policing and control measures in the area. Residents have appealed to authorities to act before the situation worsens and more innocent people are harmed.
Until firm action is taken, shopkeepers fear that violence and intimidation near Dargah Yousufain will continue unchecked.
