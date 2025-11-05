Royal Challengers Bengaluru Officially Up for Sale; Diageo Plans Exit by March 2026

Mumbai: It’s now official — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been put up for sale. The team’s owner, Diageo, the UK-based global beverage giant, has initiated the process to divest its stake and expects the sale to be completed by March 31, 2026.

The confirmation came through a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 5, where Diageo described the move as part of a “strategic review” of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) — a wholly owned subsidiary of United Spirits Limited (USL), Diageo’s Indian arm.

In its filing, Diageo stated that RCSPL owns and manages both the men’s IPL and women’s WPL teams under the Royal Challengers Bengaluru banner, which participate annually in tournaments organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The company said the review was aimed at evaluating its long-term portfolio priorities in India. “It is expected that the process will conclude by March 31, 2026,” the disclosure read.

Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO of United Spirits Ltd, noted that while RCSPL had been a valuable part of the group’s operations, the cricket franchise was not aligned with Diageo’s core alcobev (alcoholic beverages) business.

“RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL,” Someshwar said. “However, it remains non-core to our primary business focus. This decision underscores our commitment to regularly review our India portfolio to deliver sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders while ensuring RCSPL’s best interests are maintained.”

Industry observers say the potential sale could attract major interest, given RCB’s massive brand value and loyal fanbase built over the years through IPL seasons — despite the franchise still waiting for its first championship title.

RCB’s current owners, United Spirits, have long marketed iconic brands such as Royal Challenge Whisky, Smirnoff, and McDowell’s No.1, all of which have benefited from the team’s global visibility. However, the group’s latest move indicates a strategic shift toward consolidating its core beverage operations in India.

With Diageo confirming its exit timeline, the sale of RCB could become one of the most high-profile franchise transactions in Indian sports history.