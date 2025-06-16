Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price Hike: Full Details on New Prices, Variants, and Specifications

Royal Enfield, one of India’s leading motorcycle brands, has announced a price hike for its iconic Bullet 350 model. With a reshuffling of its variant lineup and an increase of up to Rs 3000, the brand continues to evolve one of its most popular offerings. Here’s everything you need to know about the updated prices, variants, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was previously priced between Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 2.16 lakh (Ex-showroom, India). With the latest update, the prices have changed for multiple variants:

Battalion Black Variant : Now the entry-level model, priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom). No price change.

: Now the entry-level model, priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom). No price change. Military Variant : Price increased by Rs 3000, now costing Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-showroom). Earlier it was priced at Rs 1.73 lakh.

: Price increased by Rs 3000, now costing Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-showroom). Earlier it was priced at Rs 1.73 lakh. Standard Model : Price hiked by Rs 3000, now available at Rs 2 lakh (Ex-showroom), compared to its earlier price of Rs 1.97 lakh.

: Price hiked by Rs 3000, now available at Rs 2 lakh (Ex-showroom), compared to its earlier price of Rs 1.97 lakh. Black Gold Variant: The top-end model has seen a price rise of Rs 2000, bringing its new price to Rs 2.18 lakh (Ex-showroom), up from Rs 2.16 lakh.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine Specifications

Despite the price revisions and lineup reshuffling, Royal Enfield has made no mechanical changes to the Bullet 350. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine produces:

Power : 20 hp

: 20 hp Torque: 27 Nm

The engine remains paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, offering a smooth and refined riding experience.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Mileage and Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage for the Bullet 350 stands at up to 37 km/l, making it a fuel-efficient option in the cruiser motorcycle segment. With its balance of performance and economy, the Bullet 350 continues to be a preferred choice for both city commuting and long-distance touring.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variant Reshuffle Highlights

The key takeaway from this price update is the introduction of the Battalion Black as the new entry-level model. This strategic shift in the variant lineup offers buyers more clarity and options when selecting their preferred Bullet 350 variant.