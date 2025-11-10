High Alert in Hyderabad: Dog Squad, RPF Teams Conduct Security Sweep at Kachiguda Railway Station

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent Delhi bomb blasts, heightened security measures were implemented at the Kachiguda Railway Station on Monday evening. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the local police, carried out intensive inspections across the station premises.

The checks were led by RPF Inspector Gorakhnath and Kachiguda SHO Joshna, who supervised a joint operation involving RPF personnel and Kachiguda police teams. Officers conducted thorough inspections inside several trains, on platforms, and around passenger waiting areas to ensure the safety of commuters.

Special attention was given to stalls, luggage areas, and entry points, where teams examined unattended baggage and verified passenger movements. The dog squad was also deployed to assist in bomb detection and crowd monitoring efforts.

Officials stated that these inspections were part of precautionary steps taken following the blast reports in Delhi, adding that security checks at major railway stations across Telangana have been intensified.

Passengers were urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious items or persons to railway authorities or security personnel on duty.