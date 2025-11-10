Hyderabad

High Alert in Hyderabad: Dog Squad, RPF Teams Conduct Security Sweep at Kachiguda Railway Station

In the wake of the recent Delhi bomb blasts, heightened security measures were implemented at the Kachiguda Railway Station on Monday evening.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 November 2025 - 23:04
Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent Delhi bomb blasts, heightened security measures were implemented at the Kachiguda Railway Station on Monday evening. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in coordination with the local police, carried out intensive inspections across the station premises.

The checks were led by RPF Inspector Gorakhnath and Kachiguda SHO Joshna, who supervised a joint operation involving RPF personnel and Kachiguda police teams. Officers conducted thorough inspections inside several trains, on platforms, and around passenger waiting areas to ensure the safety of commuters.

Special attention was given to stalls, luggage areas, and entry points, where teams examined unattended baggage and verified passenger movements. The dog squad was also deployed to assist in bomb detection and crowd monitoring efforts.

Officials stated that these inspections were part of precautionary steps taken following the blast reports in Delhi, adding that security checks at major railway stations across Telangana have been intensified.

Passengers were urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious items or persons to railway authorities or security personnel on duty.

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
