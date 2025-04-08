RPP Protest in Kathmandu Demands Restoration of Nepal’s Monarchy

Kathmandu: Nepal’s pro-monarchy party, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), is staging a major protest on Tuesday at Balkhu in Kathmandu, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the release of detained party leaders and supporters.

With memories still fresh from the violent March 28 protests in Tinkune, which resulted in two deaths and hundreds of injuries, the Nepal Police have been placed on high alert to prevent further unrest.

Key Leaders Under Detention, House Arrest

According to local media, several RPP leaders and supporters were arrested in connection with the March violence.

Nabaraj Subedi , coordinator of the Joint People’s Movement , is currently under house arrest .

, coordinator of the , is currently under . RPP Vice-Chair Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana remain in police custody .

and remain in . A total of 39 individuals, including party leaders, are under investigation, following a Kathmandu District Court order to extend their remand.

Tuesday’s Protest Led by RPP Chief Rajendra Lingden

The Tuesday protest is being organized under the slogan “Let’s change the system to change the situation”, and will be led by RPP Chair Rajendra Lingden. The protest is also being backed by the Joint People’s Movement, a pro-monarchist alliance.

To ensure security, over 2,000 Nepal Police personnel have been deployed.

“We expect the demonstration to be peaceful,” a senior police official told The Kathmandu Post, while also warning of strict action against any vandalism or violence.

Government and Monarchists Trade Accusations

Both the government and the RPP have blamed each other for inciting violence during the Tinkune protests.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recently issued a stern warning in Parliament, stating that even former King Gyanendra Shah would face legal action if found complicit in the violence.

Oli criticized RPP lawmakers for trying to “destroy the Constitution” and reminded them of their oath to uphold the Charter.

RPP Responds with Strong Criticism in Parliament

In response, RPP lawmakers protested Oli’s address in Parliament.

Chairman Rajendra Lingden accused the republican system of fostering corruption since the abolition of the monarchy in 2008.

“If the people wish, the Republican system can be overturned,” Lingden warned, questioning the government’s failure to control the March 28 violence.

He also alleged that expired tear gas was used by security forces, further escalating tensions, and called for a judicial commission to investigate the Tinkune incident.