RPSC RAS 2024 Prelims Marks and Final Answer Key Released – Check Your Results Now

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the marks and final answer key for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Prelims Exam 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the preliminary examination can now view their scores and download the final answer key on the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS 2024 Prelims Exam Overview

The RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 was held to fill 905 vacancies in the State Services and Subordinate Posts. The results for the prelims were declared on February 20, 2025, and the marks have been made available from February 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam, whether qualified or not, can now check their scorecards by logging in with their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

How to Download the RPSC RAS 2024 Prelims Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the RPSC RAS 2024 Prelims Answer Key and check their marks:

Visit the Official Website: Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Find the Relevant Link: Look for the links to download the Final Answer Key and Mark Sheet. Enter Login Credentials: On the new page, enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth as required. Submit Details: After filling in the required details, click on the Submit button. View Scorecard: The RPSC RAS Prelims 2025 mark sheet will appear on your screen. Download and Print: Save your scorecard and print it for future reference.

Candidates can directly click on the links provided on the official website to download the RPSC RAS 2024 Prelims Answer Key and Mark Sheet.

Date of Result Announcement : February 20, 2025

: February 20, 2025 Marks Released on : February 24, 2025

: February 24, 2025 Number of Vacancies : 905 in State Service and Subordinate Posts

: 905 in State Service and Subordinate Posts How to Access: Roll Number and Date of Birth required for login

For more information, visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.