Indian Railways Hiring for 9900 Assistant Loco Pilot Posts – Know Age Limit, Qualification & How to Apply

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has approved the Centralized Employment Notification for the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) for the year 2025. A total of 9,900 vacancies have been sanctioned across various railway zones, marking a significant opportunity for aspirants preparing for railway jobs.

This year’s recruitment drive offers more vacancies than last year, and the official notification is expected to be released between 10 April and 09 May 2025 on regional RRB websites. Interested candidates are advised to stay updated and prepare accordingly.

Zone-wise Vacancy Breakdown

The highest number of vacancies have been allocated to East Coast Railway (1,461), followed by South Central Railway (989) and Western Railway (885). Here’s a quick glance at some major zones:

Central Railway: 376

376 Eastern Railway: 768

768 Northern Railway: 521

521 Southern Railway: 510

510 Western Railway: 885

885 Metro Railway Kolkata: 225

A total of 16 zones have been allotted vacancies, summing up to 9,970 approved posts. However, the board has clarified that the final number of vacancies may change at the time of notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Based on last year’s recruitment drive, the eligibility for ALP includes:

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen as per norms)

18 to 30 years (relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC/Ex-servicemen as per norms) Educational Qualification: Matriculation/SSLC with ITI in relevant trades or Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, or Automobile Engineering from a recognized institute.

Application Fee

SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Female/Transgender/Minorities/EBC: ₹250

₹250 Others: ₹500

The fee is refundable after appearing in the first-stage CBT. SC/ST and similar categories will receive a full refund, while others will get ₹400 refunded.

Selection Process

The recruitment will follow a five-stage selection process:

CBT-1 (Screening Test) CBT-2 (Main Examination with two parts) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply

Once the application portal is active:

Visit the official RRB website: https://indianrailways.gov.in Select your regional RRB. Register with valid details. Fill the online form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee as per your category.

The RRB is yet to release the detailed notification and application schedule, but the confirmation of 9,900+ ALP vacancies has brought renewed excitement among railway job aspirants. Candidates are encouraged to start preparations and regularly monitor updates on the RRB websites.