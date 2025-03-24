Rs 25,000 per Acre for Dried Crops: Will the Government Act Before It’s Too Late?

Hanumakonda: Former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has demanded compensation of ₹25,000 per acre for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to government inaction, despite the availability of irrigation water.

He, along with Janagama MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and Challa Dharma Reddy, visited the Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme pump house in Hasanparthi Mandal on Thursday.

Government’s Negligence Leading to Farmer Losses

Errabelli criticized the current administration, stating that thousands of farmers have faced severe losses due to the government’s failure to complete the irrigation project. The Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme, originally designed by KCR to irrigate 5,57,000 acres across Warangal, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Janagama, Siddipet, Suryapet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, remains incomplete.

The third phase of the project, which includes a tunnel from Ramappa to Thenichar, was completed at a cost of ₹1,494 crore, yet the farmers have been waiting for over 15 months due to stalled work.

Strike by O&M Staff Adds to Farmers’ Burden

Janagama MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy highlighted the financial setbacks caused by the delay. A 34-day strike by O&M staff due to the non-release of ₹6 crore led to ₹600 crore losses for farmers. “If ₹6 crore had been released earlier, the pumps could have been operated on time, preventing ₹10,000 losses per farmer,” he added.

Call for Immediate Government Action

Former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah emphasized that if KCR’s Sammakka Sagar project had been efficiently managed to supply 365 days of irrigation, farmers wouldn’t have suffered. He blamed the current government’s inefficiency for the crisis and urged immediate intervention.