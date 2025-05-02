RBI: ₹2000 Notes Worth ₹6,266 Crore Still in Circulation Two Years After Withdrawal

Mumbai: Despite being withdrawn from circulation nearly two years ago, ₹2000 denomination banknotes worth ₹6,266 crore remain in circulation, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

₹2000 Notes Still Legal Tender, Says RBI

The RBI clarified that while the high-value currency notes were withdrawn from circulation on May 19, 2023, they continue to remain legal tender. At the time of the announcement, ₹2000 notes worth ₹3.56 lakh crore were in circulation.

98.24% of Notes Returned to RBI

As per the latest figures, the value of ₹2000 notes in circulation has sharply declined to ₹6,266 crore as of April 30, 2025, representing a 98.24% return rate.

Exchange and Deposit Still Available at Select RBI Offices

While the facility to deposit or exchange ₹2000 notes at commercial bank branches ended on October 7, 2023, individuals and entities can still visit any of the 19 designated RBI issue offices for deposits.

India Post Option Still Open

The RBI also reminded the public that ₹2000 banknotes can be sent via India Post from any post office across the country to these issue offices for credit into bank accounts, offering an accessible method for people who may still hold the currency.

The RBI reiterated that despite being withdrawn, ₹2000 notes remain valid for transactions and can be used legally until further notice.

