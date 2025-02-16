RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for a United Hindu Society at Burdwan Meeting

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for a unified Hindu society, highlighting the organization’s objective of bringing together the entire Hindu community. Speaking at a public meeting in Burdwan, West Bengal, Bhagwat explained the significance of Hindu unity for the progress of India and its national identity.

RSS Chief Highlights the Unity of Hindu Society for India’s Progress

During his address, Bhagwat expressed that the Hindu society is the foundation of India’s strength, stating, “The society that is responsible for the country is the Hindu society.” He emphasized that India is not just defined by geography but by a unique identity and nature that has been preserved by those who remained connected to the country’s cultural roots.

Bhagwat elaborated on the essence of Hinduism, stating that Hindus have always embraced the diversity of the world, a principle that has helped the community evolve for centuries. He reinforced the concept of “unity in diversity,” emphasizing that this principle has been an integral part of Hindu philosophy, making the society stronger.

RSS Chief Discusses Role of Individuals in Society and Nation Building

Mohan Bhagwat also spoke about the importance of individuals contributing to the collective progress of society. He said, “One has to live as an individual but not just as an individual. An individual is for the family, the family is for the society, and the society is for the country.” He called for Hindus to use their personal achievements for the advancement of others, citing Swami Vivekananda as an example of selflessness and social contribution.

Initial Hurdles Over Police Permission Overcome for RSS Event

The RSS meeting in Burdwan faced initial resistance when police denied permission for the event. However, following an intervention by the judiciary, the event was allowed to proceed under the permission granted by the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.

RSS’ Vision for a Unified Hindu Community

Mohan Bhagwat’s address underscores the RSS’ ongoing mission to create an inclusive platform for Hindus worldwide. The organization continues to advocate for unity within the Hindu community, underscoring the belief that collective strength can drive national progress.