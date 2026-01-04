RSS Leader Says Just 3% Volunteers Can Bring Big Change in Society

New Delhi: Sunil Ambekar, Head of the RSS National Media and Publicity Department, participated in the ‘Delhi Festival 2026’ on Sunday, sharing his insights and thoughts on the Sangh’s 100-year journey. He said that if even three per cent of the population becomes volunteers, a significant turnaround can be ushered in society, bringing positive and impactful change in the lives of crores of people. Speaking about the 100-year journey of the Sangh, Ambekar said, “The entire life of Sangh founder Dr Keshav Hedgewar was dedicated to nationalism.

His vision was that after independence, the country’s sovereignty should be held high and the nation reach its pinnacle of glory. He always advocated for keeping the nation above self. This very idea laid the basis for the foundation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.” Ambekar further said, “It was Hedgewar who developed the concept of the Shakha system and laid down rules and discipline for the organisation. Over the years, the Sangh shakhas have withstood all pressures and kept functioning with national integrity as its core value, regardless of any political favour or bias.

This is why the Sangh has continued to function and has completed its 100-year journey. The Sangh will continue to serve the nation with utmost sincerity and devotion.” Sharing insights on ‘Shakhas’ – a daily gathering of its functionaries and volunteers, the RSS national publicity in-charge said that many values of life are associated with it. In the one-hour shakha meetings, local people gather, exercise, hold discussions, and remember the lives of great personalities.

“A prayer is recited every day in front of the saffron flag, in which a pledge is taken: ‘May I become the kind of person that the country and society need. May this resolve of mine continue, in which I have to lead the country to its ultimate glory.’ This is the nature of the shakha (branch), which is suitable for all age groups,” he elaborated.

Giving a lowdown on the regular assembly of shakhas, he explained that there are more than 87,000 daily shakhas across the country, out of which 32,000 shakhas meet once a week. He further said, “Dr Hedgewar used to say that even if one to three per cent of the population in cities and villages become volunteers, we can bring about the kind of atmosphere we want to create in society,” and also urged people to understand and embrace the ideology of the Sangh.

