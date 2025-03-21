RSS Report Highlights Achievements in Tribal Welfare and Cow Protection

New Delhi: RSS Marks Centenary with Major Social Initiatives

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrates its centenary, a newly released annual report (2024-25) highlights its contributions in areas such as tribal welfare, drug de-addiction, school education, cow protection, and environmental conservation. The report was unveiled at the ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru.

The document follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of the RSS for its social service efforts, particularly in uplifting tribals, women, laborers, and youth.

Also Read: Only Hindus Should Work in Tirumala Temple, Says Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

Tribal Welfare Initiatives Across States

The report detailed various welfare activities carried out in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

In Andhra Pradesh , RSS Swayamsevaks organized teaching classes for laborers’ children and facilitated cataract surgeries for the needy.

, RSS Swayamsevaks organized and facilitated for the needy. In Telangana , the Shri Neelkantheshwar Vyavasayi Shakha of Indur Nagar identified nomadic tribal communities and worked to improve sewage systems, housing, and food supplies . They also built a temple for Sammakka Saralamma , strengthening cultural and religious ties.

, the of Indur Nagar identified and worked to improve . They also , strengthening cultural and religious ties. In Madhya Pradesh , the Birsa Munda Shakha of Amkhut village renovated an ancient temple in Mandar village, leading to a rise in community participation and faith renewal .

, the of Amkhut village in Mandar village, leading to a rise in . In Madhya Bharat, Vyavasayi Shakhas in Vidisha Vibhag conducted social surveys to address issues like drug addiction, low school attendance, and environmental conservation.

Major Focus on Cow Protection and Agriculture

The RSS has actively promoted cow rearing and protection, engaging 74,468 households in rearing 1,87,466 cows.

Over 11,640 cow shelters were established and are in contact with RSS workers.

were established and are in contact with RSS workers. 1,144 training sessions on cattle rearing were conducted, involving 31,626 participants .

on were conducted, involving . 21,469 farmers adopted cow-based farming on 67,932 acres of land .

adopted on . 17,767 families took up rooftop gardening as part of eco-friendly initiatives.

RSS Efforts in Social Reform

Apart from tribal welfare and cow protection, RSS shakhas across India have addressed social issues like:

Drug de-addiction awareness programs

Increased school admissions for underprivileged children

Campaigns against single-use plastic

Protection of the Narmada River

Raising awareness on “Love Jihad”

PM Modi Praises RSS for Social Service

In a recent podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi credited the RSS for shaping his life and instilling discipline and purpose.

“Through the RSS, I found a life of purpose. It has devoted its energy for the past 100 years to helping tribals, women, laborers, and youth,” PM Modi said.