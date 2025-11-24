RTC Bus Loses Control Near Medipally; Major Mishap Averted at Elevated Flyover Corridor

A potentially catastrophic accident was narrowly avoided in the Medipally Police Station limits on Sunday when an RTC bus lost control near the Uppal–Narapally Elevated Flyover Corridor, close to pillar number 102.

The bus, which was travelling from Yadagirigutta to Hyderabad, was carrying a large number of passengers returning after visiting the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. As the vehicle approached the Medipally stretch of the Hyderabad–Warangal National Highway, it suddenly swerved toward the flyover pillar, creating panic among passengers.

According to preliminary reports, the driver’s quick reflexes prevented a major tragedy. Though the bus veered dangerously close to the pillar, the driver managed to reduce the impact, averting what could have been a fatal collision.

Several passengers sustained minor injuries due to the sudden jolt. However, no serious casualties were reported.

Eyewitnesses and passengers said the incident occurred so abruptly that many inside the bus did not initially understand what had happened. Once the vehicle came to a halt, terrified passengers quickly got down and breathed a sigh of relief.

Medipally Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert and initiated a preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.