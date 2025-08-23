Hyderabad

Hyderabad Horror: RTC Bus Mows Down Elderly Woman, Female Constable’s Quick Action Wins Praise

A tragic incident took place today at Bahadurpura X-road in the Old City, where an RTC bus heading to Rajendra Nagar hit an elderly woman due to speeding. The woman was seriously injured in the accident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 August 2025 - 15:59
Hyderabad Horror: RTC Bus Mows Down Elderly Woman, Female Constable’s Quick Action Wins Praise
Hyderabad Horror: RTC Bus Mows Down Elderly Woman, Female Constable’s Quick Action Wins Praise

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place today at Bahadurpura X-road in the Old City, where an RTC bus heading to Rajendra Nagar hit an elderly woman due to speeding. The woman was seriously injured in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the accident, a female traffic police constable present at the spot not only controlled the situation but also promptly shifted the injured woman to Osmania Hospital in an auto rickshaw.

Drivers and passersby at the scene praised the female police constable for her timely action and humanitarian gesture. The public remarked that such dutiful officials set an example for society.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf23 August 2025 - 15:59
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button