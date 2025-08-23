Hyderabad Horror: RTC Bus Mows Down Elderly Woman, Female Constable’s Quick Action Wins Praise

Hyderabad: A tragic incident took place today at Bahadurpura X-road in the Old City, where an RTC bus heading to Rajendra Nagar hit an elderly woman due to speeding. The woman was seriously injured in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the accident, a female traffic police constable present at the spot not only controlled the situation but also promptly shifted the injured woman to Osmania Hospital in an auto rickshaw.

Drivers and passersby at the scene praised the female police constable for her timely action and humanitarian gesture. The public remarked that such dutiful officials set an example for society.