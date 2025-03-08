RTC Rental Bus Plan Flops as Women Demand Direct Financial Aid

The Congress-led government, which made a grand promise to turn one crore women into millionaires, has failed to deliver in the 15 months since coming into power. Women across the state are expressing anger as the much-promised ₹2,500 financial assistance is yet to be credited.

Indira Mahila Shakti: A Rebranded Loan Scheme?

Instead of direct financial aid, the government is now offering interest-free loans under the name “Indira Mahila Shakti”, misleading women with repackaged self-help group schemes. Many women are questioning this move, demanding direct monetary assistance instead of loans that add financial burden.

What Happened to the Free Scooty Scheme for Girls?

Students are also raising concerns about the free scooty scheme, which was promised but remains unfulfilled. The lack of updates has led to frustration among young girls who were hopeful for the initiative’s implementation.

RTC Rental Bus Scheme: A Failed Strategy?

Another controversial initiative is the RTC rental bus scheme, where the government plans to lease buses to self-help groups. Initially, the plan was to introduce 150 buses, but due to a lack of interest among women, the government has now scaled it down to 50 buses.

With the RTC already facing financial crises, women are questioning how the government plans to sustain the zero-ticket free bus travel scheme while paying rent for new buses. Even RTC officials admit that covering rental costs through this scheme will be difficult.

Indiramma Canteens Shut Down Due to Lack of Business

The Indiramma Canteens, launched just a year ago, have already shut down due to lack of business. Women are demanding that instead of launching unsuccessful self-help programs, the government should focus on direct financial assistance.

Women Demand Immediate ₹2,500 Assistance Instead of Loans

Angered by the delay, women are demanding the immediate release of the ₹2,500 monthly assistance, as promised before elections. They argue that renaming existing schemes does not benefit them and that the government must provide real financial support instead of misleading promises.

Revanth Sarkar Faces Backlash for Unfulfilled Promises

The government continues to claim that turning one crore women into millionaires is its primary goal, but the reality tells a different story. With zero women benefiting from the promised schemes, the Revanth Sarkar administration faces increasing backlash from the public.

As women, students, and self-help groups question the government’s credibility, the demand for real action over empty promises grows louder. Will the Congress government finally fulfill its commitments, or will these remain just another election gimmick?