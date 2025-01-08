RTI Activist Files Petition Claiming Aligarh’s Jama Masjid Built on Ancient Temple Site

Aligarh: An RTI activist has filed a petition in a Civil Court in Aligarh, alleging that the Jama Masjid in the city was constructed over the site of ancient Buddhist, Jain, and Hindu temples.

RTI Findings Claim Jama Masjid Built Without Government Approval

The petitioner, Pandit Keshav Dev Gautam, based his claims on responses received under the Right To Information (RTI) Act from multiple government departments, including the Aligarh Municipal Corporation.

“I have been filing queries with several government departments regarding the origins of Jama Masjid, which, according to historical records, was constructed in the early 18th century,” Gautam stated.

The Jama Masjid, located in Aligarh’s Upper Kot area, is situated in a densely populated Muslim-majority locality.

Court to Hear Petition on February 15

Civil Judge Gajendra Singh has scheduled the hearing for February 15, Gautam told reporters. The petition claims that one of the RTI responses from the Aligarh Municipal Corporation indicates that the mosque was built on public land without government approval.

Petition Demands Government Takeover of Mosque Land

Gautam has urged the court to declare the existing Jama Masjid management committee illegal and sought a government takeover of the site.

A copy of the petition, accessed by PTI, bears the stamp of the oath commissioner and includes demands for official intervention.

Also Read: India and EU Reaffirm Commitment to Human Rights, Democracy, and Rule of Law

Legal and Historical Implications

The petition could spark legal and historical debates, with possible implications for heritage claims and land ownership disputes in Aligarh.

Authorities are yet to officially respond to the allegations, and the upcoming court hearing is expected to shed more light on the matter.