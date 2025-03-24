Ruckus in Assam Assembly: BJP Accuses Congress MLA of Attacking Deputy Speaker

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly witnessed a dramatic ruckus on Monday as the ruling BJP party accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of allegedly attacking Deputy Speaker Numal Momin outside the House, leading to an adjournment of the proceedings.

Congress Protests BJP MLA’s Verbal Abuse

The incident unfolded after Congress legislators attended the Assembly dressed in black as a protest against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. Kurmi had reportedly verbally abused opposition MLAs and even attempted to assault them during a previous session of the House.

Ahead of the session, Congress members staged a sit-in protest outside the Speaker’s chamber, demanding disciplinary action against Kurmi for his behavior in the House.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Statement

During the Question Hour, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue, stating that he had received a WhatsApp message from Deputy Speaker Momin, claiming he had been attacked by Nurul Huda and was currently hospitalized. Sarma urged the Speaker to file a police case, noting that the alleged attack took place outside the House, which would allow law enforcement to investigate the matter.

Interestingly, Momin had been seen attending the session earlier in the day but left shortly after the alleged incident.

Speaker’s Response and Opposition’s Reaction

In response to the situation, Speaker Biswajit Daimary assured the members that he had instructed officials to look into the matter.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia argued that the alleged attack occurred within the Assembly premises and therefore called for an internal investigation by a House Committee, rather than involving the police.

Protests Erupt in the Assembly

The situation escalated further when opposition members from Congress, AIUDF, and CPI-M entered the Well of the House, protesting against Kurmi’s actions and disputing the claims made by the ruling party about the incident involving Momin.

BJP Counterclaims and Rising Tensions

Members of the treasury bench, led by Sarma, countered the protests by asserting that it was the opposition that had attacked Momin, a member of the indigenous tribal community. Sarma warned that this set a dangerous precedent, emphasizing that an indigenous tribal individual had been attacked within the Assembly complex.

Adjournment of the House

In light of the increasing tension and chaos, Speaker Daimary announced a brief adjournment of the House for 10 minutes in an attempt to restore order. He also instructed the Assembly Secretary to verify Momin’s condition.