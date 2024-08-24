Ruhani Sharma defends her leaked film ‘Agra’ after getting trolled for intimate scenes

Mumbai: Actor Ruhani Sharma on Saturday said she is disappointed that her film “Agra” leaked onlin and people are judging her for her intimate scenes in the Kanu Behl-directed movie.

The actor penned a lengthy note on her Instagram handle and urged the audience to “celebrate the diversity of cinema” instead of “tearing down the hard work of artists.”

“Hey Everyone! I’ve been holding back, but I need to address something that’s been weighing heavily on me since my film ‘Agra’ was leaked. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication and passion being disregarded in this way,” she wrote.

She further added that the film premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023 which is according to her a “prestigious honor for any artist.” The actor said she is “proud” of her film and stands by her choices.

“I stand by my choices and I’m incredibly proud of this film and the entire team that made it happen. For those who may not fully grasp or appreciate this style of filmmaking, I ask for your respect. Art isn’t always meant to be easy or comfortable – it’s meant to challenge, to evoke emotion, to make us think.”

“Let’s uplift and celebrate the diversity of cinema instead of tearing down the hard work of artists. Thank you for your support and understanding. Together, let’s continue this creative journey with love and respect. Love Ruhani Sharma,” she concluded.

The film also stars Priyanka Bose, Aanchal Goswami, Sonal Jha and Mohit Agarwal. The story follows Guru (Agarwal), a young call center employee living with his parents, who wants to marry his girlfriend Mala (Sharma) but things don’t go in his favour and he finds himself in chaos.

The film also won two awards during its screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. One in ‘Best Indie Film’ and other in ‘Best Performance in Film’ (male) category which went to Agarwal.