Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Hyderabad Set for December Reopening After HYDRAA Restoration

Hyderabad: The historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake, located in the heart of the Old City, is receiving a complete makeover and is expected to reopen to the public soon. The restoration project, undertaken by HYDRAA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), is progressing rapidly and is slated for inauguration by the end of November or the first week of December, according to HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath.

Once completed, the lake is set to offer residents a rejuvenated and scenic space, combining heritage conservation with modern amenities. The development includes improvements to the lake’s waterbody, landscaping, walkways, and surrounding public facilities, enhancing both aesthetic appeal and recreational utility.

Commissioner Ranganath expressed optimism about the project, highlighting that the lake’s restoration is part of broader efforts to revitalize Hyderabad’s water bodies and urban heritage sites. “Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla is not just a lake, but a symbol of our city’s heritage. The restoration will make it a safe, clean, and enjoyable space for families and visitors,” he said.

The project has generated excitement among locals, with residents eagerly anticipating the lake’s reopening after years of neglect. Authorities have assured that the area will be maintained regularly to ensure sustainability and cleanliness, making the lake a key recreational and environmental asset for Hyderabad’s Old City.