Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly is serving major Christmas vibes in desi avatar

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in “Anupamaa,” is spreading Christmas cheer with her delightful posts on social media.

Safiya Begum25 December 2024 - 19:49
Rupali Ganguly is serving major Christmas vibes in desi avatar
Rupali Ganguly is serving major Christmas vibes in desi avatar

Mumbai: Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in “Anupamaa,” is spreading Christmas cheer with her delightful posts on social media.

The actress recently shared some heartwarming photos and videos that perfectly capture the magic of Christmas. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali posted a series of happy photos, where she is seen posing joyfully by a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with sparkling lights, shiny ornaments, and a star on top. In other images, Ganguly is seen striking different poses for the camera.

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress looked lovely in a red and white saree. Sharing her photos, Rupali wrote, “Christmas vibes and all things nice. Merry Christmas! #bekind #christmas #joyofgiving #blessed #gratitude #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

She also shared a few glimpses of her home, beautifully decked out with Christmas decorations.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the actress embarked on a spiritual trip to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. She posted a video of her walking barefoot on her journey to seek blessings.

Rupali later shared a photo and video of the deities, followed by an image of a local shop. The actress also posted a signboard directing the way to the sacred destination.

In terms of work, Rupali Ganguly rose to fame with her role as Manisha in the popular show “Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai.” She is also known for her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series “Sanjivani: A Medical Boon.” In 2006, she participated in “Bigg Boss 1.”

Also Read: Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

After a hiatus of seven years, Rupali returned to television with Rajan Shahi’s daily soap “Anupamaa,” where she plays the titular role. The show, a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series “Sreemoyee,” premiered on July 13, 2020, on StarPlus. Since its debut, the show has been ruling TRP charts, making Rupali the highest-paid actress on television.

Tags
Safiya Begum25 December 2024 - 19:49

Related Articles

Boney Kapoor submits master plan for Noida Film City

Boney Kapoor submits master plan for Noida Film City

25 December 2024 - 19:00
Agastya Nanda joins Ranbir Kapoor for Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch

Agastya Nanda joins Ranbir Kapoor for Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch

25 December 2024 - 17:30
Farah Khan took a whole day to find rare pictures of Anil Kapoor for his birthday

Farah Khan took a whole day to find rare pictures of Anil Kapoor for his birthday

25 December 2024 - 17:08
Raja Kumari: For me, rapping is more than just creating music

Raja Kumari: For me, rapping is more than just creating music

25 December 2024 - 16:42
Back to top button