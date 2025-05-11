Rupali Ganguly, Karishma Tanna & More Shower Love on Their Moms This Mother’s Day

As the world marked Mother’s Day 2025, popular Indian television stars took to social media to express their gratitude, love, and admiration for their mothers — the unsung heroes behind their success.

Rupali Ganguly Shares Emotional Tribute to Her Mother

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly penned a touching note on Instagram for her mother. She wrote:

“Mumma, you are the magic woven into every moment of our lives — the heartbeat of our home, the soul of our smiles… We are because you are. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms around the world! Maa hain toh sab hain.”

Jannat Zubair Keeps It Real with Sweet Message

Television and social media star Jannat Zubair added a touch of humor and warmth:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the one who somehow puts up with my chaos, gives the best hugs, and always knows where everything is. You’re the real deal mom—Love you forever (Even when you call me 8 times a day).”

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt Pays Emotional Tribute to Mother Nargis Dutt on Mother’s Day

Eshaa Pathak Calls Her Mother a Superhero

Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri actress Eshaa Pathak delivered a powerful tribute:

“A mother’s love is truly unconditional… I truly believe that my mom is my superhero. Whatever I am today, it’s all because of her.”

Karishma Tanna Posts Adorable Moments with Her Moms

‘Scoop’ actress Karishma Tanna celebrated the day with her mother and mother-in-law. She shared a sweet video of them enjoying a swing ride and captioned the post:

“Happy Moms Day.”

Karan Kundrra Joins in with a Special Post

Actor Karan Kundrra also honored his mom by sharing a heartfelt picture on Instagram Stories, joining the growing list of TV celebs celebrating their mothers publicly.

Mother’s Day 2025: A Tribute from the TV Industry

From tear-jerking captions to nostalgic photos, the TV fraternity poured their hearts out online this Mother’s Day, reminding fans of the unshakable bond between mothers and their children.