Russia: Four injured after drone attack

Saratov: Four people were injured after a drone attack on the Russian city of Saratov, including one woman who was hospitalized in serious condition, the regional health ministry told Sputnik.

“One woman was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the city of Saratov. Three injured persons received assistance on the spot,” it said.

Temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft were introduced at the Saratov international airport “Gagarin” after the drone attack on the region, the airport’s press service told Sputnik.

Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said that debris from destroyed drones had hit residential buildings in Saratov and neighboring Engels, adding that one woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

Russia’s air defense destroyed 20 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia this night, including nine over the Saratov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.