Russian President Putin Accepts PM Modi’s Invite for India Visit

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, with preparations for the high-profile visit currently in progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed on Thursday.

Lavrov made the announcement in a video address at the conference titled “Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda”, hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). “Arrangements are currently being made for President Putin to visit India.

The Russian head of state has accepted an invitation from the Indian prime minister, and preparations for his visit are underway,” Lavrov stated, as reported by TASS news agency.

Strengthening India-Russia Relations

The forthcoming visit is expected to reinforce the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia, with discussions likely to focus on bilateral trade, defense cooperation, energy partnerships, and geopolitical developments.

Lavrov emphasized the reciprocal nature of diplomatic engagements, recalling that Prime Minister Modi made his first foreign visit to Russia after his re-election last year. “Now it’s our turn,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Russia in 2024

Modi visited Russia in July 2024, marking his first trip to the country in nearly five years. His last visit before that was in 2019, when he attended the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

During the 2024 visit, Modi engaged in high-level talks with President Putin, covering key areas such as trade expansion, defense collaboration, nuclear energy partnerships, and regional security matters. At that time, Modi extended an invitation to Putin to visit India, which has now been accepted.

Expected Key Agendas for Putin’s India Visit

While the exact dates of the visit have yet to be confirmed, experts anticipate that the upcoming discussions will cover:

Bilateral Trade Expansion : Strengthening economic ties through increased trade agreements and investments.

: Strengthening economic ties through increased trade agreements and investments. Defense & Security Cooperation : Addressing ongoing defense contracts, military technology transfers, and collaborative projects.

: Addressing ongoing defense contracts, military technology transfers, and collaborative projects. Energy & Infrastructure Partnerships : Enhancing cooperation in oil, gas, nuclear energy, and infrastructure projects .

: Enhancing cooperation in . Regional & Global Issues : Addressing geopolitical matters, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific strategy, and BRICS cooperation.

: Addressing geopolitical matters, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the Indo-Pacific strategy, and BRICS cooperation. Technology & Space Collaborations: Exploring potential cooperation in space technology, artificial intelligence, and emerging innovations.

India-Russia Diplomatic Ties: A Historic Perspective

India and Russia share a decades-old strategic partnership, with both nations maintaining strong defense, economic, and diplomatic relations.

Despite geopolitical shifts, India has continued its engagement with Russia, balancing its ties with Western nations while upholding its long-standing cooperation with Moscow. The two countries are also key partners in multilateral organizations such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the G20.