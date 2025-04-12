Rythu Bharosa Funds Still Not Received: Farmers Confront MLA Manohar Reddy

Peddemul: Farmers from Tattepalli village and Omla Naik Thanda in Peddemul Mandal voiced their frustration over not receiving the promised Rythu Bharosa financial support and loan waivers under the Congress government. The discontent was raised during the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan, a constitutional protection yatra held in the region.

MLA Manohar Reddy Confronted by Farmers

As part of the rally, Tandur MLA Buyyani Manohar Reddy visited the area and was questioned by several farmers about the delays. They highlighted that despite the Congress government’s assurances, they are yet to receive any financial assistance or loan waivers, leaving them in distress.

MLA Responds During Abhiyan Rally

Addressing the gathering, MLA Manohar Reddy stated that the rally was in response to the BJP-led central government’s attempts to undermine the Constitution and disrespect its architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He emphasized that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiated the yatra to defend constitutional values and raise awareness about these threats.

Party Leaders Join the Movement

The rally also saw participation from local leaders including Fahim Qureshi, Rajeev Reddy, Peddemul Mandal representatives, party members, and the general public. The event aimed to highlight key issues faced by farmers and assert the Congress party’s commitment to protecting constitutional rights.