Rythu Bharosa: Revanth Government’s Good News for Farmers – Funds to Be Released Before Elections!

Hyderabad: Among the key welfare schemes launched by the Telangana government, Rythu Bharosa holds a significant place. Originally introduced as Rythu Bandhu by the previous administration, the current Congress government is continuing it under the name Rythu Bharosa to support farmers with investment assistance.

The primary goal of the scheme is to provide financial aid to farmers who are the backbone of the nation, ensuring they have the necessary funds to cultivate their crops each season.

Also Read: Breaking: Fire Breaks Out At CCS Building, Janpath Road, Delhi; Rescue Ops Underway

₹12,000 Annual Support Per Acre for Eligible Farmers

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, eligible farmers receive ₹12,000 per acre every year. This amount is disbursed in two installments of ₹6,000 each, corresponding to the Kharif and Rabi seasons. As the monsoon (Kharif) cropping season begins, the government is preparing to release the next installment of funds directly into farmers’ accounts.

Telangana Borrows ₹7,000 Crore From RBI to Fund Scheme

To ensure sufficient funds for the upcoming disbursement, the Telangana Finance Department has intensified efforts to secure the necessary resources. Recently, the state government borrowed ₹3,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), followed by an additional request for ₹4,000 crore. The total ₹7,000 crore will be utilized to facilitate the monsoon Rythu Bharosa payments. These funds are expected to reach the state treasury by June 17.

Previous Seasons: Fund Allocation and Distribution

During the 2023-24 Rabi season, the Congress government disbursed ₹7,625 crore for 1.52 crore acres. However, no assistance was provided during the last Kharif season. In the most recent Rabi season, ₹5,058 crore was distributed to 84 lakh acres, with support limited to farmers owning up to 4 acres.

For the current Kharif season, the government estimates farming will take place across 1.30 crore acres, requiring approximately ₹7,800 crore to fully implement the scheme for all eligible farmers.

Final Decision Expected in Upcoming Cabinet Meeting

The state cabinet is expected to make the final decision regarding the distribution of Rythu Bharosa funds during its meeting scheduled for the fourth week of June. In addition to the financial aid issue, the cabinet will also deliberate on the conduct of upcoming local body elections.

Political Strategy Ahead of Local Elections

Initially, the Congress government planned to hold local body elections in early 2024. However, due to the Lok Sabha elections and caste census, the schedule was delayed. Now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government is keen to disburse the Rythu Bharosa funds before the local elections to garner positive public sentiment and strengthen its political position.

This strategy aims not only to secure farmer support but also to gain an edge in the upcoming local polls, expected to be announced by the end of June.