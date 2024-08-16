S. Korea hopes for peace, order following establishment of Bangladesh’s interim govt

Seoul: South Korea on Friday expressed hope for the restoration of peace and order in Bangladesh, following the establishment of an interim government last week, the Foreign Ministry said.

“We hope that peace and order will be swiftly restored in Bangladesh following the establishment of the interim government, and we look forward to cooperating with the interim government to strengthen relations between our two countries,” the ministry was quoted by Yonhap news agency saying.

The interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus, was formed on August 8 after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign amid widespread student protests.

More than 300 people were reportedly killed in violence during the weeks of nationwide student protests, demanding an end to the controversial job quota system.