SA to tour Pakistan for three matches in preparation for Women’s T20 World Cup

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a three-match home series against the South Africa women’s team in preparation for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The South Africa team would play three T20 internationals at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16, 18 and 20 with the first two games held under lights.

“The series will give an opportunity to both teams to get valuable exposure for the World Cup,” a senior PCB official said.

He added all three matches would be broadcast live with the visitors reaching Pakistan on September 13.

After the series, South Africa will depart for the UAE on September 21, while Pakistan will leave on September 23.

Pakistan are in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup, along with Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, while South Africa are clubbed with Bangladesh, England, Scotland and the West Indies in Group B.

Following warm-up fixtures against Scotland and Bangladesh on September 28 and 30, respectively, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka on October 3 in Sharjah, followed by matches against India on October 6, Australia on October 11, and New Zealand on October 14 in Dubai.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Team support staff: Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling), Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Imran Khalil (strength and conditioning coach), Raza Kitchlew (media and digital manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).