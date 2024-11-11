‘Saali Mohabbat’ world premiere at IFFI on Nov 22

Mumbai: The Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Productions’ Saali Mohabbat film will have its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 22.

The film Saali Mohabbat is not only the directorial debut of actress Tisca Chopra, but also the debut of renowned fashion designer and stylist Manish Malhotra as a producer. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyendu, Anshuman Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, Sharat Saxena and Anurag Kashyap.

Producer Manish Malhotra said, “With Stage5 Productions, my aim is to create cinematic experiences that are entertaining and thought-provoking. The moment I read the script of Saali Mohabbat, I was drawn to its intense and thrilling story. At Stage5 Productions, we collaborate with passion from the heart and a deep love for the art, working closely with Directors to bring their vision to the screen with artistry and care”.

Director Tisca Chopra said ‘I am extremely grateful to Jio Studios and Jyoti Deshpande for their unwavering support and belief in this vision. It is an honour to present Saali Mohabbat at IFFI and I look forward to letting the audience experience this exciting journey’.

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Content Business, Reliance Industries said, We are thrilled to collaborate with Manish Malhotra, who is bringing his creative genius from the world of fashion to film – a natural progression for a visionary who has always made impactful statements.

At Jio Studios, we are committed to curating compelling stories and Saali Mohabbat is a thrilling and layered tale that aligns with our mission to present unique stories from India. We are proud to present this film at IFFI and reinforce our commitment to meaningful storytelling.

Saali Mohabbat is a story close to my heart, and I am extremely grateful to Manish Malhotra and Jio Studios for believing in my vision and supporting my journey as a Director. I hope audiences connect with its raw emotion and suspense and I couldn’t be more excited to present it at IFFI, a festival that celebrates diverse and bold voices in cinema Chopra added.