Sachin and Seema Haider Have Named Their Illegitimate Daughter

Lucknow: In a recent development, Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who entered India illegally in 2023 with her four children, has given birth to a baby girl with her Indian husband, Sachin Meena. The couple has named their daughter Meera, a name with deep spiritual significance in Hinduism.

The Reason Behind the Name ‘Meera’

According to reports, the name was chosen as a tribute to Meera Bai, a legendary devotee of Lord Krishna. Seema, who has publicly expressed her devotion to Krishna, found the name to be a perfect reflection of her spiritual beliefs.

Pictures of Seema holding her newborn daughter have gone viral on social media, where supporters have welcomed the child with happiness. Despite the warm reception from many in India, the birth of Meera has also reignited controversy surrounding Seema’s migration and marriage.

The Love Story That Made Headlines

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s unconventional love story began through an online video game. Their virtual connection blossomed into love, leading Seema to take the drastic step of crossing into India illegally with her four children via Nepal in 2023.

Upon her arrival, she began living with Sachin in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, her illegal entry into India led to the couple’s arrest in July 2023. After being held for questioning, both Seema and Sachin were later granted bail, allowing them to continue their life together.

Seema’s Ex-Husband Reacts to the Baby’s Birth

The birth of Seema’s daughter has sparked a furious response from her first husband, Ghulam Haider, who is still in Pakistan. In a strongly worded video statement, Ghulam called the newborn “illegitimate” and accused Seema of violating both legal and religious principles.

Ghulam Haider claims that Seema never formally divorced him before marrying Sachin, making her second marriage invalid under both Pakistani and Islamic law. He has demanded legal action against Seema and requested that the Indian authorities return his four children to him.

“I have been separated from my children for two years. Seema can live wherever she wants, but my children must be returned to me,” he said.

Legal Implications and Future Challenges

Ghulam has stated that he will pursue all possible legal channels to regain custody of his children. His appeal raises serious legal and diplomatic questions, as Seema’s status in India remains controversial.

As of now, Indian authorities have not issued an official response regarding Ghulam’s request. However, given the media attention surrounding Seema Haider’s case, it is likely to remain under public and legal scrutiny for the foreseeable future.

Public Reaction and Social Media Buzz

The birth of Seema and Sachin’s daughter has divided opinions online. While some people have extended their support to the couple and celebrated the baby’s arrival, others have criticized Seema for abandoning her past life in Pakistan. The case has also fueled debates about cross-border relationships, religious conversions, and immigration laws.

What’s Next for Seema Haider and Her Family?

With legal challenges still looming and no formal recognition of her status in India, Seema Haider’s future remains uncertain. Her ex-husband’s legal fight for their children, combined with her own legal complications in India, suggests that this saga is far from over.

Meanwhile, Seema and Sachin continue to focus on their family, celebrating the arrival of their daughter Meera as a new chapter in their love story.