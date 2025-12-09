Safe Births Take Center Stage at Mrs. Mom Season 9 Grand Finale in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ninth edition of Mrs. Mom, a flagship initiative promoting safe childbirth and informed parenting, concluded with a spectacular grand finale in Hyderabad. Organised jointly by the Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy Foundation and KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Kondapur, the event brought together expectant parents for a month-long journey covering health, wellness, and parenting education across Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Dr. Abhinay, CEO of KIMS Group of Hospitals, stressed that the ultimate goal in childbirth should be safety. “Many assume today that childbirth means only a caesarean delivery. But whether normal or cesarean, safe deliveries are what matter most,” he said. He commended the unique Mrs. Mom initiative for consistently raising awareness on the benefits of normal childbirth and debunking misconceptions surrounding labour pain.

57 Couples Walk the Ramp with Inspiring Messages

This season saw 220 couples registering for the programme, out of which 57 couples qualified for the grand finale. The finalists showcased creative and powerful messages on pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting through a thematic ramp walk, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Congratulating the participating families, Dr. Abhinay highlighted the vital role of fathers during pregnancy. “Motherhood is a beautiful journey, but it becomes truly fulfilling when both parents participate equally. Emotional and physical support from husbands ensures a healthier and happier experience for mothers,” he said.

‘Childbirth Is a Natural Process’ — Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy

Dr. K. Shilpi Reddy, Clinical Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at KIMS Cuddles and the inspirational force behind the Mrs. Mom initiative, reiterated the programme’s mission to promote normal deliveries and revive strong family support systems.

“Many women fear normal delivery thinking they cannot endure the pain, but this is a misconception. Historically, most births were normal. Today, factors like lifestyle changes and misinformation have increased caesarean rates. At Mrs. Mom, we address nearly 70–80 essential topics to empower parents and overcome these myths,” she said.

She noted that 85% of women from previous Mrs. Mom seasons experienced normal deliveries, underscoring the program’s positive impact. “Education creates change. When these couples share what they have learned, society benefits at large,” she added.

New ‘Mrs. Mom Got Talent’ Segment Debuts

Adding a lively dimension to the event, Season 9 introduced a special segment titled “Mrs. Mom Got Talent.” All 220 couples participated, competing in categories such as:

Best Dancer

Chef

Comedian

Mimicry Artist

Singer

Artist

Vlogger

Each couple was allowed to showcase talent in two categories, resulting in vibrant and emotional performances.

Winners Announced

At the grand finale, Payal and Akshay Rathod from Delhi secured the Mrs. Mom Season 9 title.

Nagalatha–Ajay were declared first runners-up, while Nandini–Harsha secured the second runner-up position.

The winning couple will receive a free delivery package at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur, along with special gifts for the runners-up.

Supported by CryoViva, the ninth season spanned a full month—from November 9 to December 9—bringing together medical experts, parents-to-be, and wellness professionals.

With its focus on awareness, empowerment, and family bonding, Mrs. Mom Season 9 once again reinforced its legacy as one of India’s most impactful childbirth education initiatives.

