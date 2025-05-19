Sai-Gill Duo Smashes Records in Sensational 10-Wicket Win Over DC

New Delhi: The Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a dominant performance on Sunday night, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) with a record-breaking 10-wicket win while chasing a 200+ total.

The highlight of the match was an unbeaten 205-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, rewriting IPL and T20 cricket history.

Second-Highest 200+ Chase Without Losing a Wicket in T20 History

The 205 partnership* is now the second instance in all T20 cricket where a team successfully chased 200+ without losing a wicket. The only other occasion came in 2022, when Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chased down 200 against England in Karachi.

In the IPL, this broke the previous highest 10-wicket chase record of 184 by KKR against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot (2017).

🔹 Highest Targets Chased Down in 10-Wicket Wins – IPL:

Pair Partnership Target Team Opponent Venue Season S Gill – S Sudharsan 205* 200 GT DC Delhi 2025 G Gambhir – C Lynn 184* 184 KKR GL Rajkot 2017 Faf du Plessis – S Watson 181* 179 CSK PBKS Dubai 2020 V Kohli – D Padikkal 181* 178 RCB RR Mumbai 2021 A Sharma – T Head 167* 166 SRH LSG Hyderabad 2024

Gill and Sudharsan Join Elite List with Two 200+ Partnerships

This was the second 200+ partnership in T20s by Gill and Sudharsan, following their 210-run stand against CSK in Ahmedabad last season. The only other pair to achieve this twice is Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB.

Only Third Opening Stand of 200+ in IPL History

This match marks only the third instance of an opening pair scoring 200+ in the IPL:

Gill & Sudharsan – 205* (2025)

KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock – 210* (2022)

Gill & Sudharsan – 210 (2024)

Gill and Sudharsan’s Prolific 2025 Season

7 century stands in 30 innings – behind only Kohli-De Villiers (10) and Kohli-Gayle (9)

in 30 innings – behind only Kohli-De Villiers (10) and Kohli-Gayle (9) 839 runs together in IPL 2025 – the highest ever by an Indian pair in a single edition

– the in a single edition Surpassed Dhawan & Shaw’s 744 runs in 2021

Gujarat Titans Chase 200+ Twice Against DC in Same Season

GT also chased down 204 against DC earlier this season, making them the first team to chase 200+ twice against the same opponent in a single IPL season. Before 2025, DC had defended all 13 matches where they set a 200+ target.

Record for Fewest Wickets in a Completed IPL Match

Only 3 wickets fell during the entire match—none from GT and three from DC—making it the fewest total wickets in a completed IPL game. The previous record was four, occurring seven times before.

KL Rahul’s Fifth IPL Century Breaks New Ground

In another highlight from the weekend, KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century, placing him fourth in the all-time list behind:

Virat Kohli (8)

Jos Buttler (7)

Chris Gayle (6)

Rahul also became the first player to score IPL centuries for three different teams: Punjab Kings, LSG, and one other in 2025.