Saidabad Juvenile Home Horror: Supervisor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Boy

Hyderabad: A shocking case of sexual abuse has emerged from a juvenile home in Saidabad, where a 10-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted repeatedly by a 27-year-old supervisor. Police have arrested the accused and initiated a detailed investigation into the disturbing incident.

According to Saidabad Police, the assault came to light when the child, who had returned home for the Dussehra holidays, showed extreme hesitation about going back to the juvenile home. Concerned by his behavior, his mother questioned him, and the boy revealed the ordeal he had been enduring at the hands of the supervisor.

Following her complaint, police swiftly registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and took the accused into custody. Authorities confirmed that the survivor has been moved to a safe location and is receiving counseling and care.

“The victim’s mother approached us after learning about the abuse. We have registered a case and arrested the accused. An investigation is underway,” a Saidabad Police official said.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with child welfare activists demanding stricter oversight of staff and stronger safety mechanisms in state-run juvenile homes to prevent such incidents.