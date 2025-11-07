Saidabad Police Conduct Late-Night Vehicle Checks to Strengthen Public Safety

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance public safety and prevent night-time offences, the Saidabad Police conducted a late-night vehicle checking drive at Singareni Colony under Saidabad Police Station limits.

The operation, carried out on the directions of senior officials, was led by Sub-Inspector V. Saidamma, who supervised the checks along with her team. Officers thoroughly inspected vehicles passing through the area, verified registration papers, and ensured compliance with traffic regulations.

Commuters were also advised to carry proper documentation and follow safety norms while driving at night. Police emphasized that such checks are not only aimed at detecting violations but also at deterring potential criminal activity during late hours.

The Saidabad Police stated that similar surprise inspections will continue across key junctions and colonies as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and ensure a safe environment for residents during night-time hours.