Hyderabad

Saidabad Police Conducts Late-Night Vehicle Checking, Action Taken Against Triple Riding

During the checking, three persons were found riding on the same two-wheeler. They were immediately stopped, a case was registered against them, and appropriate counseling was provided.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 August 2025 - 15:34
A late-night vehicle checking drive was conducted by the police in the Sankeshwar Bazar area under the limits of the Saidabad Police Station. The operation was supervised by Night Duty Officer Sub-Inspector V. Saidamma and her team.

On this occasion, special instructions were also given to delivery boys working during night hours. The police advised them not to roam alone late at night and to complete their deliveries as early as possible to return home safely.

This police operation was carried out to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city. Saidabad Police have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and report any suspicious activity to the authorities without delay.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
