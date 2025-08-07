Saidabad Police Conducts Late-Night Vehicle Checking, Action Taken Against Triple Riding

A late-night vehicle checking drive was conducted by the police in the Sankeshwar Bazar area under the limits of the Saidabad Police Station. The operation was supervised by Night Duty Officer Sub-Inspector V. Saidamma and her team.

During the checking, three persons were found riding on the same two-wheeler. They were immediately stopped, a case was registered against them, and appropriate counseling was provided.

On this occasion, special instructions were also given to delivery boys working during night hours. The police advised them not to roam alone late at night and to complete their deliveries as early as possible to return home safely.

This police operation was carried out to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city. Saidabad Police have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and report any suspicious activity to the authorities without delay.