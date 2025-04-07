Saif Ali Khan Swings Back into Action with Horse Riding After Injury

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is officially back in action, resuming horse riding months after suffering a stabbing injury during a robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The January Attack Incident

The incident took place in January 2025, when an intruder allegedly broke into the house shared by Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and stabbed the actor. Saif sustained six injuries, two of which were deep, and one dangerously close to his spine.

Also Read: Telangana Governor Attends Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at Bhadrachalam Temple

Medical Statement from Lilavati Hospital

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, had earlier confirmed:

“Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He has six injuries — two deep, two mid-level, and two superficial. One injury was alarmingly close to his spine, but no vital organs were affected. He was fortunate.”

Back in the Saddle in Jaipur

Now fully recovered, the 54-year-old actor was spotted enjoying a horse-riding session in Mandawa, Jaipur, where he is currently shooting for an upcoming film. Dressed in a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sunglasses, Saif appeared fit and stylish.

In a video that surfaced online, Saif can be seen riding a horse and later patting it affectionately after his ride. A source revealed he took time out from his shooting schedule to indulge in his passion for horse riding.

Public Appearance Post-Recovery

Saif made his first public appearance on February 3, attending the trailer launch of his upcoming Netflix thriller, “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.” Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is set to premiere on April 25.

Upcoming Projects

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in “Devara,” sharing screen space with Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. With his recovery nearly complete, fans are eager to see him in full action on the big screen once again.