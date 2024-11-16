Sailaja Reddy Celebrates Birthday with Students at Laxmi Nagar Government High School, Announces Scholarships for Top Achievers

Hyderabad: Esteemed entrepreneur and philanthropist Ms. Sailaja Reddy celebrated her birthday in a unique and meaningful way on 16th November 2024, by spending the day with students at Laxmi Nagar Government High School. The event, organized in collaboration with the Rotary Club Cantonment Secunderabad, marked a special occasion as Ms. Reddy took the opportunity to engage with the children and support their educational journey.

Sailaja Reddy’s Heartfelt Celebration with Students

The high school came alive with excitement as Ms. Sailaja Reddy arrived to interact with the students. In her speech, she emphasized the transformative power of education and encouraged the students to have confidence in themselves and their abilities. “You are the future of our nation. Keep striving for excellence, and never stop believing in yourself,” she told the students.

Ms. Reddy, the founder of the Sailaja Aryan Foundation, announced that she would provide scholarships to the top-performing students in the Grade 10 board exams. The scholarships aim to support the students in continuing their education at the intermediate level, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and academic goals.

A Day of Joy and Giving

Reflecting on her special day, Ms. Reddy shared, “This birthday is more meaningful because I get to celebrate it with the children who bring so much joy to my life. I hope my small contribution will help them in their studies and inspire them to reach for their dreams. There’s no greater gift than making a difference in someone’s life.”

The day included a delightful birthday cake-cutting ceremony, where students sang a traditional birthday song in Sanskrit, creating a memorable cultural touch. Ms. Reddy took the time to personally share cake with the children and staff, interacting with them on a personal level as she spent time with the students, especially the girls, who were delighted by her presence.

Gifts and Educational Supplies for Students

In addition to the birthday celebrations, Ms. Sailaja Reddy personally distributed educational supplies to students in grades 9 and 10. Each student received a geometry box, notebooks, and a sweet treat of chocolates as part of the event. The Rotary Club members, including Rtn. Manju Gupta (President) and Rtn. Indira Gummalla (Joint Secretary), played a key role in supporting the event and inspiring the students to set clear academic and career goals.

The celebration was an overwhelming success, as students were energized by Ms. Reddy’s words of encouragement and felt a renewed sense of purpose. Many students expressed their commitment to working hard and excelling in their studies, motivated by the support and generosity they received.

Rotary Club’s Support for Education

The Rotary Club Cantonment Secunderabad has been a strong supporter of Laxmi Nagar Government High School, having adopted the school to ensure that students have access to better educational opportunities. The club’s efforts to motivate and support the students align with their commitment to community welfare and the empowerment of youth through education.

A Lasting Impact on Students

Ms. Sailaja Reddy’s birthday celebration left an indelible mark on the students of Laxmi Nagar Government High School. Her gesture of kindness and support reinforced the importance of nurturing young talent and fostering educational growth. As the event concluded, the students, brimming with enthusiasm, promised to give their best in their academic pursuits, motivated by the belief that their dreams can be achieved with hard work and determination.

This memorable day not only highlighted the power of education in shaping the future but also reaffirmed the role of community leaders like Ms. Sailaja Reddy in empowering the next generation.