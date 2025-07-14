Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Part Ways After 7 Years of Marriage

Hyderabad: Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have officially ended their seven-year marriage and 20-year friendship, the couple announced recently. Saina confirmed the separation through an emotional post on her Instagram handle, while Kashyap has not yet issued any statement regarding the divorce.

Saina Nehwal’s Emotional Instagram Statement

On July 13, Saina Nehwal took to Instagram to announce the decision to separate from her husband Parupalli Kashyap. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017 after a long-standing friendship and partnership on the badminton circuit, has now mutually agreed to part ways.

“Life sometimes takes us in different directions. After a lot of thought and discussions, Kashyap and I have decided to part ways. We are choosing peace, growth, and well-being,” Saina wrote.

She also mentioned that they will continue to remain friends and urged fans and media to respect their privacy during this sensitive time.

Kashyap Spotted at Music Festival in Netherlands

Just before Saina’s divorce announcement, Kashyap posted Instagram stories from the Awakenings Festival held in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, from July 11 to 13. He appeared to be enjoying the event with a group of friends, showing no signs of distress. His relaxed and cheerful posts have since gone viral.

Although Saina’s post clearly outlines their mutual decision, Parupalli Kashyap has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Saina and Kashyap were among Indian badminton’s most admired couples. Their story of friendship blossoming into love was celebrated by fans across the country. They trained together, competed internationally, and supported each other through career highs and lows.

Their wedding in December 2017 was a low-key affair attended by close family and sports personalities.

A Respectful Goodbye and New Beginnings

In her Instagram message, Saina emphasized that the decision was not made lightly and was driven by mutual understanding and the need for personal peace.

“I have many cherished memories with Kashyap. From here on, we will continue as friends.”

Fans and well-wishers have poured in support on social media, praising the couple for their maturity and grace in handling the situation.