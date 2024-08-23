Saira Banu’s most precious gift: A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar

Mumbai: On her 80th birthday on Friday, veteran actress Saira Banu recalled the most precious gift from legendary actor and her husband Dilip Kumar, which she said was a heartfelt compliment by him that changed her life forever.

Saira Banu told IANS: “The most precious gift I’ve ever received? A heartfelt compliment from Dilip Kumar that changed my life forever!

She recalled how on a magical evening at her home.

“Dilip Kumar walked in, held my hand, and said, ‘My, you have grown up into a beautiful girl.’ Time stood still. Little did I know, it was the start of our beautiful love story,” she said.

“Growing up, birthdays were always special, thanks to the abundance of love and support from my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, my loving mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, and the guidance of my elder brother, Sultan. Their blessings and values have shaped me into the person I am today, and I’m forever grateful.”

Recalling her birthday celebration in 1966, Saira Banu said: “On August 23rd, 1966, we celebrated my birthday and the housewarming of our new home, thoughtfully chosen and built near Dilip Sahib’s house. Among many options, we selected this location to be close to him, unknowingly paving the way for our future together.”

She said that the legendary star surprised her by flying in from Madras.

“And his words sparked a bond that would last a lifetime. From wide-eyed fan to devoted wife, I’ve been fortunate to experience the many facets of this incredible human being. His understated elegance and kindness have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible,” said the actress.

On her 80th birthday on Friday, she misses her husband.

“Today, as I celebrate another birthday, I’m overwhelmed with love and gratitude from kind-hearted people who have showered me with affection. Yet, amidst the joy, my heart yearns for the one person who made every day feel like a celebration – Dilip Sahib.”

“I wish he was here to hold my hand, smile at me, and make this day unforgettable.”

She said that though he’s not physically present, his love and legacy live on in her heart.

“I’m grateful for our time together and cherish the memories we created. This birthday, I look forward to reliving them forever by sharing stories of my beloved with you all through my Instagram page,” said Saira Banu.