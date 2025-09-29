Sajjanar Boards RTC Bus, Interacts with Commuters in Symbolic Farewell

Hyderabad: On his last day as Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar opted for a symbolic farewell gesture that reflected his strong commitment to public transport. Instead of a formal departure, he boarded an RTC bus and travelled like any other passenger.

Sajjanar boarded the 113 I/M route bus from the Lakdikapul–Telephone Bhavan bus stop and travelled up to Bus Bhavan, the corporation’s headquarters. In a move that highlighted his simplicity and connection with the masses, he paid via UPI, collected a ticket from the conductor, and mingled with fellow passengers throughout the journey.

Commuters on board were pleasantly surprised to see the outgoing MD sharing the ride with them. He took the opportunity to interact with passengers, listen to their feedback, and discuss their experiences of using RTC services.

During his tenure, Sajjanar earned recognition for introducing reforms that modernised the corporation’s services. His notable initiatives included the promotion of digital ticketing, enhanced passenger safety measures, and efforts to make RTC more commuter friendly. His final bus ride, many noted, was a fitting tribute to the values he championed — accessibility, accountability, and direct connection with the people.